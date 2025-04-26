Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Amber Kelleher-Andrews, a well-known matchmaker for celebrities, has died age 56.

Her company, Kelleher International, announced her death in an official statement on its website, saying she passed away on April 13. Her cousin, Morgan Kelleher, shared on Facebook that she had been diagnosed with cancer in 2017.

Originally from California, Kelleher-Andrews began her career as a model and TV personality in her 20s.

“We are heartbroken to share the news of the passing of Amber Kelleher-Andrews - beloved co-founder, co-CEO, matchmaking visionary, and devoted wife and mother. We extend our deepest condolences to her beautiful family, her many friends, the clients whose lives she touched so profoundly, and her mother, Jill Kelleher, the founder of Kelleher International,” the statement said.

She later became widely recognised for her matchmaking work, including her role on NBC’s 2013 show Ready for Love, hosted by Giuliana and Bill Rancic. Her client list reportedly included Fortune 500 executives, A-list celebrities, members of the British royal family, and the Rockefeller family, according to a 2012 Hollywood Reporter article.

Kelleher-Andrews was also a board member for Virgin Unite, a philanthropic branch of the Virgin Group.

Her final post on Instagram was a smiling photo of herself. In the caption, she said: “Love is the most powerful force in the universe. It’s not just about romantic love - it’s the connection we share with everyone around us. The bonds we create, the energy we exchange, and the way we lift each other up are what truly makes life extraordinary.

“Let’s continue to nurture those connections and embrace love in all its forms.”

In a tribute on social media, cousin Morgan said: “Amber always dreamt of being a mother and that became a reality after she married the love of her life, Nico. We all enjoyed watching her as a mother because she was so inclusive with us in celebrating and supporting her kids.”

Virgin Group co-founder Richard Branson added: “Amber was a treasure to this world. Her joy, love, and sheer determination to make the world a better place was awe inspiring. We feel so fortunate to have had her as part of the Virgin Unite family for over a decade.

“Her legacy will live on in the many millions of peoples’ lives she touched through her generosity and through sparking purpose in so many peoples’ lives. She will be greatly missed, and we send our love to her entire family and to her children who she was so very proud of.”