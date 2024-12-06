American comedian Kabir 'Kabeezy' Singh dies aged 39

Stand-up comedian Kabir "Kabeezy" Singh, who got his break on America’s Got Talent, has died aged 39.

He died on Wednesday according to American celebrity website TMZ and police are investigating, although suspect he may have died from natural causes as he apparently had a a history of health issues.

Singh appeared on the televised talent show in 2021. He had since established a career on the stand-up circuit, and had toured extensively this year.

Kabir Singh at the America's Got Talent Season 16 Live Shows in August 2021 in Hollywood | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

His social media pages document his zigzagging across the country and promote gigs booked for next year. The last appearance seems to have been in Manteca, in Central Valley, California on November 3, and TMZ has been told he was in the Bay area of San Francisco when he died.

Instagram users have been quick to pay tribute to him, with comedy writer director editor Chris Mitri saying: “Kabir, you were a guiding light to all Bay Area comics, showing us that if you work hard enough your talent will shine through.

“From your stand up, to writing on Family Guy, to working with the Lonely Island on “Never Stop, Stopping,” you were a force to be reckoned with. You were funny even when you weren’t trying to be and gave solid, memorable advice to those who asked. You will be greatly missed. RIP.”

Singh was also a winner of the San Francisco International Comedy Competition and a finalist in the NBC Stand Up for Diversity showcase. Known for his relatable humour and connection with audiences, his comedy specials, including Stay Single on Dry Bar Comedy, were widely praised.