Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash delights coffee drinkers by popping into English cafe for surprise visit
Customers in a Bristol coffee shop were stunned to see a legendary rock star walk in for a drink. Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash was spotted enjoying a coffee in Dareshack in Wine Street during a surprise visit to Bristol on Thursday (April 4).
The superstar is thought to be involved in the production of new crime drama The Crow Girl. The Paramount+ show, which stars Eve Myles, Katherine Kelly and Dougray Scott, is being filmed in Bristol including inside the former Bank of England building in Wine Street.
A member of staff at Dareshack told BristolWorld ‘it was quite special’ to see the rock legend at the independent coffee shop and music venue. Slash is performing a concert in London this evening (April 5).
