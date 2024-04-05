Customers in a Bristol coffee shop were stunned to see a legendary rock star walk in for a drink. Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash was spotted enjoying a coffee in Dareshack in Wine Street during a surprise visit to Bristol on Thursday (April 4).

The superstar is thought to be involved in the production of new crime drama The Crow Girl. The Paramount+ show, which stars Eve Myles, Katherine Kelly and Dougray Scott, is being filmed in Bristol including inside the former Bank of England building in Wine Street.

