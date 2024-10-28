Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden’s replacement has been confirmed.

Amy Dowden missed the Strictly Come Dancing results show after she collapsed and was rushed to hospital following her performance on Saturday night. The 34-year-old dancer performed the foxtrot to Dancing In The Moonlight by Toploader with JLS singer and dance partner JB Gill.

It was reported that Amy started to feel unwell shortly after her performance and an ambulance was called as a “precaution”. A representative for Amy said: “Amy was feeling unwell and so an ambulance was called as a precaution. She is feeling much better and would like to thank the Strictly family for their love and concern. We request that Amy's privacy in matters of health is kindly respected.”

Amy Dowden made her Strictly Come Dancing return after being diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in May 2023. The professional dancer also has Crohn’s disease which has caused her to be taken to hospital in the past.

According to The Mirror the Welsh dancer may be “forced to quit the show” due to her health. Following the medical emergency a temporary replacement has been confirmed to perform with JB Gill this weekend.

Lauren Oakley has been confirmed to be Amy’s replacement. A source told The Sun: “Lauren will be stepping in today to train with JB. It's unclear when Amy will be back but everyone just wants her to rest and get better.”

The professional dancer missed on a spot for this year’s line-up but did appear on the last series with news reporter Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

