Rising TikTok star Anais Robin has died aged 21 after a horror car crash. The French singer was driving alone when her vehicle crashed into a tree on the M491 highway in Baisieux near Lille in France. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Announcing her death on Instagram, her record label Gabs and Jo said: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our artist Anais Robin, which occurred after a road accident on Saturday night in the north of France.

"Anais was much loved and appreciated by all those who had the privilege of knowing her. Her radiant smile, kindness and voice will remain forever engraved in our hearts. In these difficult times, we express our deep sympathy to her family and loved ones...Rest in peace, Anais. You will be forever remembered in our hearts."

Robin frequently collaborated with her brother Elliot, garnering 510,000 followers on TikTok, where her singing videos consistently achieved over one million views. Hailing from Cysoing, her YouTube channel boasts 74,000 subscribers, with her song "Un autre" amassing two million views and nearly one million streams on Spotify.