Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate are facing multiple criminal charges in the UK, including rape and human trafficking.

Andrew has been charged with 10 offences, including rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking, and controlling prostitution for gain, relating to three alleged victims. Tristan faces 11 charges, including rape, actual bodily harm, and human trafficking, involving one alleged victim.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed that the charges relate to alleged offences that occurred between 2012 and 2015, following an investigation by Bedfordshire Police. An international arrest warrant was issued in 2024, leading to extradition proceedings from Romania, where the pair are currently facing separate criminal charges.

A CPS spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we have authorised charges against Andrew and Tristan Tate for offences including rape, human trafficking, controlling prostitution and actual bodily harm against three women. These charging decisions followed receipt of a file of evidence from Bedfordshire Police.

“A European Arrest Warrant was issued in England in 2024, and as a result the Romanian courts ordered the extradition to the UK of Andrew and Tristan Tate. However, the domestic criminal matters in Romania must be settled first.

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate (left) and his brother Tristan have been accused of failing to pay a penny in tax on £21 million of revenue from their online businesses. | AFP via Getty Images

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and the defendants have the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

In Romania, the brothers are also under investigation for separate allegations including trafficking minors, sexual intercourse with a minor, and money laundering. A previous case involving charges of human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women has been sent back to prosecutors for further action.

Both brothers deny all allegations against them. Extradition to the UK will only proceed after legal matters in Romania are concluded.