Actress and model Angie Harmon says delivery driver fatally shot her dog at her home

Hollywood star Angie Harmon has accused a driver of fatally shooting her dog over the Easter weekend at her North Carolina home

Hollywood actress and model Angie Harmon is “completely traumatised” after a delivery driver fatally shot her dog. Angie Harmon shared the news that the delivery driver who fatally shot her dog was from Instacart (an American delivery grocery service) on her Instagram. Angie said that “This Easter weekend a man delivering groceries for Instacart shot & killed our precious Oliver. He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog.,”

Angie Harmon went on to say that “Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn’t being recorded. The police let him go b/c he claimed ‘self defence.’ He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn. He was shopping under a woman’s identity named Meriee… the pic is on my story.”

She also revealed that “He shot our dog with my daughters & myself at home & just kept saying “yeah I shot your dog. Yeah I did.” We are completely traumatised & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member. ~RIP Ollie.”

Following her Instagram post, Angie Harmon has been inundated with thousands of comments. The former supermodel Paulina Porizkova wrote that “This is UNBELIEVABLE! don’t even know how to react to this,” whilst someone else wrote “Angie, who the heck carries a gun to deliver Instacart packages in the suburbs? I’m thinking I’d be calling Instacart. I’m so very sorry.”

In her recent stories, Angie Harmon also shared a quote which read:”God is saying to you today, “Don’t give up. I am your strength. Despite everything you’ve dealt with since the beginning of this year, I’m pulling you through. I’ve never left you and I’m not going to let you down. Things will get better. Trust Me now.”

NBC News reported that “Instacart said in a statement that it suspended the driver and reached out to Harmon's household and that it is cooperating with police.