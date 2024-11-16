Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It has been revealed that Anne Hart, the widow of comedian Ronnie Corbett, left £2million to the couple’s daughter’s in her will.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hart died aged 90 in November last year and now, a year on from her death, her will has been published.

In a report for the MailOnline, Richard Eden wrote that she ensured that her £2million estate would benefit her two daughters, Sophie and Emma, along with her four grandchildren and her sister. She also wrote off a £790,000 loan which had helped Sophie buy a house in Hove, Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anne Hart, the former star of West End musicals, died peacefully surrounded by her loved ones, in the early hours of Sunday, November 5 2023, at the family residence in Scotland.

At the time, actress Sophie Corbett, the couple’s youngest daughter, said: "We said goodbye to my beloved Mum at one o'clock this morning. She was an extraordinary woman, and my sister Emma and I, along with her four grandchildren, Tom, Tilly, Dylan, and Billy, will continue to cherish her memory forever.”

It was in the late 1950s that Hart met the then rising comedian Ronnie Corbett, who would go on to become her husband. The pair married in 1966 and started a family, and at this time she stepped back from her acting career. She explained years later: “For me, Ronnie and our children came before the fame game. They still do.”

Ronnie died at the age of 85 in March 2016, after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease the previous March. Anne and Ronnie had been married for almost 50 years at the time of his death.