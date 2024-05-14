Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Presenter Ant welcomes his first child with wife Anne-Marie

Ant McPartlin has welcomed his first child with his wife Anne-Marie. The television presenter took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their son named Wilder Patrick McPartlin on Tuesday morning (May 14).

Sharing a black and white Instagram picture cradling his baby boy, he wrote: “Welcome to the family Wilder Patrick Mcpartlin. Born, 14/05/24 at 8.54am Baby is beautiful, Mummy’s a legend, Sisters are over the moon. Dad’s a mess!”

Alongside the touching picture, Ant also revealed a meaningful tattoo on his shoulder, symbolising his dedication to his stepchildren from Anne-Marie’s previous marriage, and their beloved dogs, Milo and Bumble. Wilder will be Ant’s first baby.

Ant McPartlin (left) welcomes his first child with wife Anne-Marie

Wilder's arrival came shortly after Ant attended the BAFTA TV Awards with his presenting partner Declan Donnelly, where he left early to be by his wife's side. There were concerns that the birth might clash with Ant's work commitments, particularly with the live finals of Britain's Got Talent approaching.

Ant had previously discussed his impending fatherhood in an interview, stressing the need to take a break from work to spend time with his growing family, echoing similar sentiments expressed by his colleague Dec, who also has children of his own.

He said: 'We (he and Declan Donnelly) have both got children that we need to spend time with for a little bit. We need time to think and, and time to step back and look at the bigger picture and just see where we are now.”