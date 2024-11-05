TV star Ant Middleton has revealed he once let his son grab an electric fence, to teach his children resilience.

The former SAS: Who Dares Wins star, 44, known for his intense military mindset, explained that he doesn’t shy away from exposing his children to discomfort if he believes it will help them grow. Middleton recounted an instance where he allowed his son, Gabriel, then 13, to grab an electric fence during a family outing to a National Park.

He recalled: “I could see an electric fence up front. My son was running ahead and jumping over fences, even though I’d told him not to. He came up to what he thought was a wired fence. I could have said: ‘stop!’ but I thought: ‘do you know what? I’m going to let him learn.’ And he grabbed hold of this fence and got an almighty whack from it.” Though Gabriel was initially upset, Middleton insisted it was a valuable lesson, adding, “Trust me, he didn’t do it again.”

His approach extends to his daughters as well. Middleton encouraged his daughter Priseis to confront fears at a young age by guiding her into a cold swimming pool and up a tall ladder to an oak tree where he was working. “Introducing children to small discomforts and small failures from a young age is absolutely vital for growth,” he said.

Middleton shares four children with his wife Emilie - daughters Shyla, 17 and Priseis, nine, and sons Gabriel, 15 and Bligh, eight. He also has son Oakley, 22, from a previous relationship.

Middleton, who rose to fame as the Chief Instructor on Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins, has since written Military Mindset, a book aimed at helping readers cultivate resilience in their daily lives. “I want people to realise how powerful the mind is when you make it work to your advantage,” he explained. “When you’ve got a resilient mindset, there’s not much that will faze you.”

While his methods have raised eyebrows, he believes society is becoming “a nation of lazy parents,” encouraging them to push boundaries for personal growth. "It’s hard to grab hold of your child, knowing that they’re not going to enjoy the initial process of realising that life can be uncomfortable," he said.

Beyond parenting, he hinted at a new mission: a potential career in politics. “I’ve served my country before in the military, and I might just do it again in the political realm,” he said, expressing interest in standing as an MP, possibly in the defence sector.

Middleton, now based in Dubai, cited safety and opportunities for his family as motivating factors for the move, though he admitted feeling a pull back to the UK for political reasons.

He also has connections with Reform Party leader Nigel Farage, as he recently spoke at the Reform Party conference. “I’m good friends with Nigel Farage, we share the same passion when it comes to safety, security, and unity,” he shared, adding that his political path is still open.

Middleton’s Military Mindset (Hodder & Stoughton) is available now, offering readers a “kick up the backside” to find discipline and reach their full potential.