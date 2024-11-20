A.R. Rahman and wife Saira separate after almost 30 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

'Slumdog Millionaire' composer A.R. Rahman and his wife Saira Banu are getting divorced.

The Oscar winner's lawyer Vandana Shah confirmed the news that the 57-year-old maestro and his wife of almost 30 years - with whom he has son Ameen and daughters Khatija and Raheema - will be separating, citing a "significant emotional strain in their relationship" as the reason for their split.

A statement shared on the law yer's Instagram page read: "After many years of marriage, Saira and her husband A.R. Rahman have made the difficult decision to separate from each other. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time."

A.R. Rahman and Saira Rahman in 2022 | Timothy Norris/Getty Images for A.R. Rahman

It concluded: "Mrs. Saira and her husband Mr. A R. Rahman request privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time as they navigate this difficult chapter in their life."

Rahman also took to X to share his heartbreak that the couple didn't make it to their 30th anniversary. He wrote: “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end.

“Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter.”

Their grown-up children have also asked for "privacy" at this difficult time for the family.

Ameen wrote on her Instagram Story: “We kindly request everyone to respect our privacy during this time. Thank you for your understanding."

And Raheema posted: “I would greatly appreciate it if this matter could be treated with the utmost privacy and respect. Thank you for your consideration.”