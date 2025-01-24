Kevin Costner and Jennifer Lopez dating rumours: Ben Affleck to Sean 'Diddy' Combs, her relationship history

Marina Licht
By Marina Licht

Associate Editor, NationalWorld

24th Jan 2025, 4:09pm

If Kevin Costner and Jennifer Lopez are dating, it would seem that her ex Ben Affleck might have predicted their romance.

When Ben Affleck appeared on The Bill Simmons podcast back in 2023, he made a ‘joke’ about Jennifer Lopez being a Yellowstone superfan which starred Kevin Costner as the show’s patriarch until its final season. Ben Affleck said: "I'm kind of disturbed that my wife really likes Yellowstone.”

Ben Affleck went on to say that "Part of me thinks that she's really drawn to the romance between Cole Hauser and [Kelly Reilly].” He also said: "Jen showed me a clip of her off of Instagram, the monologue she has with the kid in the car about the ways to become rich," and added that "And then she was like, 'I love this story of these two.”

So, how true are the Kevin Costner and Jennifer Lopez dating rumours? Apparently, she bumped into him in Aspen, Colorado and he reportedly joined her for drinks at Kemo Sabe bar.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reached a settlement for their divorce in September 2024 after they had officially separated a month before. The couple were first engaged in the early 2000s but called it off and after getting back together almost 20 years later, they married in Las Vegas in July 2022.

The couple who at one time were known as ‘Bennifer’ starred together in the movies Gigli and Jersey Girl, Ben Affleck also appeared in the music video for her single, Jenny From The Block in 2002.

Ben Affleck was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner, they share three children. As for Jennifer Lopez’s former husbands and boyfriends, let’s take a look back at her dating history.

As Jennifer Lopez has been romantically linked to Kevin Costner, a look back to her relationships, including Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck and Jennfier Lopez and Sean 'Diddy' Combs

1. From left to right: Kevin Coster, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Lopez and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

As Jennifer Lopez has been romantically linked to Kevin Costner, a look back to her relationships, including Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck and Jennfier Lopez and Sean 'Diddy' Combs | Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Part Two: Second time around, the couple were together from 2021 until 2024

2. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Part Two: Second time around, the couple were together from 2021 until 2024 | Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez dated Alex Rodriguez from 2017—2021 and they first met at a Yankees game in 2005

3. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez in 2020

Jennifer Lopez dated Alex Rodriguez from 2017—2021 and they first met at a Yankees game in 2005 | Getty Images for Turner

Although Jennifer Lopez was rumoured to be dating Drake in 2016, a year later, she said: Let me clear this up, I am not with Drake.”

4. Jennifer Lopez was romantically linked to Drake in 2016

Although Jennifer Lopez was rumoured to be dating Drake in 2016, a year later, she said: Let me clear this up, I am not with Drake.” | Getty Images

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Ben AffleckJennifer LopezSean 'Diddy' Combs
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice