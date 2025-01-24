When Ben Affleck appeared on The Bill Simmons podcast back in 2023, he made a ‘joke’ about Jennifer Lopez being a Yellowstone superfan which starred Kevin Costner as the show’s patriarch until its final season. Ben Affleck said: "I'm kind of disturbed that my wife really likes Yellowstone.”

Ben Affleck went on to say that "Part of me thinks that she's really drawn to the romance between Cole Hauser and [Kelly Reilly].” He also said: "Jen showed me a clip of her off of Instagram, the monologue she has with the kid in the car about the ways to become rich," and added that "And then she was like, 'I love this story of these two.”

So, how true are the Kevin Costner and Jennifer Lopez dating rumours? Apparently, she bumped into him in Aspen, Colorado and he reportedly joined her for drinks at Kemo Sabe bar.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reached a settlement for their divorce in September 2024 after they had officially separated a month before. The couple were first engaged in the early 2000s but called it off and after getting back together almost 20 years later, they married in Las Vegas in July 2022.

The couple who at one time were known as ‘Bennifer’ starred together in the movies Gigli and Jersey Girl, Ben Affleck also appeared in the music video for her single, Jenny From The Block in 2002.

Ben Affleck was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner, they share three children. As for Jennifer Lopez’s former husbands and boyfriends, let’s take a look back at her dating history.

As Jennifer Lopez has been romantically linked to Kevin Costner, a look back to her relationships, including Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck and Jennfier Lopez and Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Part Two: Second time around, the couple were together from 2021 until 2024

Jennifer Lopez dated Alex Rodriguez from 2017—2021 and they first met at a Yankees game in 2005