Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Hollywood icon has been spotted on another ‘date’ with a former Bond-girl, fuelling speculation that the two might in fact be in a relationship.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Cruise, 62, has once again been seen with actress Ana de Armas, amid rumours the two may be more than just friends. The pair were first spotted together on Valentine’s Day, having dinner in London. Since then, they’ve been seen on multiple occasions, including this past weekend.

A fan who claimed to have seen them at a Leicester Square cinema on Sunday shared a photo with Cruise and said he was with de Armas. The 36-year-old played Bond-girl Paloma in the 2021 film No Time To Die, which was lead actor Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting on social media, the fan who claimed to see them said: “What a day! Watched the best movie of the year (Sinners - the hype is real, go watch it), walked out of the toilet to come face to face with Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas!”

Cruise posted from the same cinema that day, posing with a ticket for Sinners and praising the film. He said: “Congratulations Ryan, Michael, and to the entire cast and crew. Must see in a cinema and stay through the end credits.”

De Armas also liked his post.

Their first public outing had initially been downplayed. A source told People magazine they were simply “discussing potential collaborations down the line” over dinner with their agents and showed “no romantic connection”. A few weeks later, they were photographed leaving the Battersea Heliport in London, with Cruise helping de Armas into a helicopter.

Both actors have been linked to others in the past year. Cruise was rumoured to be dating singer Victoria Canal last August, while de Armas was seen holding hands with Manuel Anido Cuest, the stepson of the Cuban president, in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neither Cruise - who has three children from previous marriages - nor de Armas have commented on these dating rumours. But fans remain unconvinced the connection is purely professional, especially amid talk they may be collaborating on a Days of Thunder reboot.