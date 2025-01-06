Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ariana Grande’s Golden Globes outfit sparks speculation over her starring as Hollywood icon, Audrey Hepburn, in upcoming biopic.

Ariana Grande’s recent acting success has sparked rumours of her playing Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn in her biopic. Following her Broadway debut in Wicked, fans are eager to see Grande perform in other roles with the latest social media speculation she will play the Breakfast at Tiffany’s star in her biopic.

However, the project is currently without a director and has been in the works for several years, with two time Golden globe winner Rooney Mara cast to star as Heburn.

Speculation about Grande’s involvement increased after the 7 Rings singer was spotted sporting a vintage 1966 Givenchy dress to the Golden Globes with an updo ponytail and mini side fringe, channelling the Hepburn classic glamour.

However the look was actually inspired from her Character Glinda, as she told Variety during the Golden Globes pre-show. She was nominated for in the best supporting actress category at the awards.

There is yet to be an update as to when production for the Hepburn biopic itself will be created, but fans are certainly eager to see what the once Nickelodeon star turned international sensation will do next.