Kid Rock and Lauren Boebert, now known as Kidbert, could be set to be MAGA’s new golden couple.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with Lauren Boebert, she is the Republican Representative for Colorado. Although Kid Rock has reportedly been engaged to Audrey Berry since 2017, he has been seen enjoying the company of Lauren.

Page Six reported that “Page Six spies spotted Kid Rock and Rep. Lauren Boebert getting into a cab together in Washington, DC, at 2:30 a.m. as the parties celebrating the beginning of Donald Trump’s second term wound down.” In January 2025, TMZ reported that Lauren Boebert “was living her best rock star moment 'cause she was caught totally fangirling over Kid Rock at the inaugural ball in D.C.

Sources close to the situation say Lauren and her mom are big KR fans -- and you can totally tell from this video Sunday that the excitement was real.”

A video has been shared on X by Alex Cole that appears to show the couple enjoying each other’s company at Donald Trump’s inauguration ball ceremony. Although Kid Rock is reportedly engaged, when it comes to Lauren Boebert’s relationship status, she filed for divorce from her husband Jayson Boebert in 2023.

The Washgingtonian are very excited about Kid Rock and Lauren Boebert and reported that "Now that Kimberly Guilfoyle and Don Jr. have broken up (with Trump exiling her to Greece as its new ambassador), MAGA is in need of romance.”

Kid Rock has been a longtime fan of Donald Trump and performed at the Capital One Arena ahead of inauguration. The musician, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie told Fox News that "It feels like the rebirth of our nation," He also said: "Felt like that at the UFC fight after the election, everybody was together, you know, walking to the ring.”