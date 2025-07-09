Actor Lorenzo Lamas has filed for divorce from his sixth wife Kenna Nicole Lamas after less than two years of marriage.

Lorenzo Lamas and his wife Kenna Nicole Lamas are reportedly heading for divorce after less than two years of marriage, they got engaged in Las Vegas in February 2021 and married in October 2023. TMZ has reported that “According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Lorenzo lists the date of separation as January 21, 2025 and he's going with the boilerplate irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.”

In October 2023, Kenna Nicole Lamas posted about their wedding on Instagram and wrote: “2 days ago I married my best friend! 🦄💕🎉 About time (we had a 2.5 year+ engagement) but in that time I learned I am ADD and a poor wedding planner which cause the dates to move around a lot! @lorenzo_lamas and I fell into a deeper love every day.

“Had many many adventures and our big day could NOT have been more perfect! It was an absolute dream and we are so grateful for our friends and family that could make it and the ones celebrating in spirit from afar. Especially the ones that couldn’t be with us on this earthly plane but were there from heaven. I’m the luckiest lady and so thankful for finding my greatest love in this lifetime. Cheers to forever! 🦄✨🥂.”

In February 2021, Falcon Crest actor Lorenzo Lamas took to Facebook and wrote: “Hope everyone enjoys their Valentines weekend! Kenna and I got engaged in Vegas last night. I know I know, what the heck was she thinking?! One things for sure, we both feel like we’ve won the love lottery with each other.

“Since our first embrace, she’s held me captive. She fills my heart with feelings I’ve never felt, dreams I’ve never had and wishes I’ve never thought of. Kenna Nicole, the love of my life, said she’d take my hand in marriage in order that we spend our lifetime together as one and I couldn’t feel more joy in my heart. Love conquers all my friends.“

Do Lorenzo Lamas and Kenna Nicole Lamas have children together?

No, Kenna Nicole Lamas does not have children with Lorenzo Lamas but is a mum to two sons, Anderson Rulon and Atticus Alan.

Does Lorenzo Lamas have children?

Yes Lorenzo Lamas has six children, he has son A.J. and daughter Shayne with the late Michele Smith, he also shares daughters, Lynne, Victoria and Isaella Lorenza with former wife Kathleen Kinmont. Lorenzo also has a daughter Patton Lee from a relationship with Daphne Ashbrook.

How many times has Lorenzo Lamas been married, who were his wives?

Lorenzo Lamas has been married six times. His wives include Victoria Hilbert, Michele Smith, Kathleen Kinmont, Shauna Sand, Shawna Craig and Kenna Nicole Lamas. Before marrying Kenna, he was asked by Fox News the question: “So why did you marry five times?”

In response to the question, Lorenzo Lamas who starred in Falcon Crest, said: “The short hand is I was the kind of person who tended to rescue people and think that they could fix them. My therapist told me that that’s not my job. But I didn’t have the therapy until after my third wife. She was of great help, of course it didn’t help me with wife number four (former Playboy Playmate Shauna Sand).”