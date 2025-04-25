Hollywood star Al Pacino, who has won four Golden Globes, three Tonys, two Emmys and an Oscar for the movie Scent of a Woman, is celebrating turning 85 today. The actor is dad to four children, a daughter Julie Marie, 34 with acting coach Jan Tarrant, twins Anton and Olivia, 22, with Beverly D’Angelo and a son, Roman, who was born in 2023 to his now ex girlfriend Noor Alfallah who is only 31.

Over the years, Al Pacino has enjoyed a number of high profile romances but he has never married. When he became a new dad at 83, he told People magazine that “It’s just so wonderful to have children" and added that “For me, I loved it.” He also said: “It changed me for, if you want to say, the better. It changed me for life. And the idea that you’re throwing your focus on other humans who happen to be your children… there’s the love.”

Al Pacino wrote about his decision not to marry him his memoir Sonny Boy and said that the closest he came to tying the knot was when he was in a relationship with Kathleen Quinian. He however said: “But I’ve always shied away from marriage. I guess I didn’t see how it would help anything.” He also wrote that “I just wanted to avoid what I thought, at the time, was the inevitable, an entrance to the pain train.”

Although Al Pacino never married Kathleen Quinian, she went on to marry Warren Long and then actor Bruce Abbott who she divorced in 2022. When he split up from Kathleen, Al Pacino revealed that “It wasn’t easy to say no to marriage with a woman I love,” and also added that “It hurt when she left, and I carried the hurt with me for years.”

As Al Pacino turns 85, NationalWorld takes a look at his dating history….

