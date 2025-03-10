As Cruz Beckham's partner looks like Victoria Beckham, stars who date Look-A-Likes of parents and siblings

Marina Licht
By Marina Licht

Associate Editor, NationalWorld

10th Mar 2025, 4:25pm

Cruz Beckham’s girlfriend Jackie Apostel joined the family to support Victoria Beckham at her Paris Fashion Week show and it was hard to miss the resemblance between the two.

When Cruz Beckham and girlfriend Jackie Apostel stepped out hand in hand in Paris, dressed in a navy slip dress, she immediately drew comparisons with another famous star, none other than her boyfriend’s mum, Victoria Beckham. Although Victoria Beckham is now in her bob hair era, Jackie Apostel’s long dark hair was very reminiscent of Victoria’s previous hairstyle.

Brazilian singer Jackie Apostel not only looks like Victoria Beckham but seems to take her style inspiration from the fashion designer too. Her navy slip dress was very Victoria Beckham-esque and Jackie Apostel shared a photograph of herself on Instagram in a little black dress that was very reminiscent of the dress that Posh Spice wore at VH1's 5th birthday party back in 1999.

Cruz Beckham is not the only star who appears to like dating Look-A-Likes of their parents or siblings. Joan Collins’s son Alexander Newley was married to Angela Tassoni from 2002 to 2014 who bears a striking resemblance to the former Dynasty star. James Matthews’s wife, Pippa Matthews, the sister of Catherine, Princess of Wales, also looks remarkably like his mother Jane Matthews.

Take a look at these other stars who date or are married to Look-A-Likes of their parents and siblings

Cruz Beckham's girlfriend Jackie Apostel resembles his mum Victoria Beckham

1. Jackie Apostel and Victoria Beckham

Cruz Beckham's girlfriend Jackie Apostel resembles his mum Victoria Beckham | Jackie Apostel/Instagram and Getty Images

Michael Buble's wife Luisana Lopilato definitely has a look of his mother

2. MIchael Buble with his parents and with his wife Luisana Lopilato

Michael Buble's wife Luisana Lopilato definitely has a look of his mother | Getty Images

Is it just me or is there something similar about Gwyneth Paltrow's ex Chris Martin and her brother Jake Paltrow?

3. Coldplay's Chris Martin and Jake Paltrow

Is it just me or is there something similar about Gwyneth Paltrow's ex Chris Martin and her brother Jake Paltrow? | Getty Images

Ethan Slater and Frankie Grande look similar around their eyes

4. Ariana Grande's boyfriend Ethan Slater and her brother Frankie Grande

Ethan Slater and Frankie Grande look similar around their eyes | Getty Images

