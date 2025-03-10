When Cruz Beckham and girlfriend Jackie Apostel stepped out hand in hand in Paris, dressed in a navy slip dress, she immediately drew comparisons with another famous star, none other than her boyfriend’s mum, Victoria Beckham. Although Victoria Beckham is now in her bob hair era, Jackie Apostel’s long dark hair was very reminiscent of Victoria’s previous hairstyle.

Brazilian singer Jackie Apostel not only looks like Victoria Beckham but seems to take her style inspiration from the fashion designer too. Her navy slip dress was very Victoria Beckham-esque and Jackie Apostel shared a photograph of herself on Instagram in a little black dress that was very reminiscent of the dress that Posh Spice wore at VH1's 5th birthday party back in 1999.

Cruz Beckham is not the only star who appears to like dating Look-A-Likes of their parents or siblings. Joan Collins’s son Alexander Newley was married to Angela Tassoni from 2002 to 2014 who bears a striking resemblance to the former Dynasty star. James Matthews’s wife, Pippa Matthews, the sister of Catherine, Princess of Wales, also looks remarkably like his mother Jane Matthews.

Take a look at these other stars who date or are married to Look-A-Likes of their parents and siblings

1 . Jackie Apostel and Victoria Beckham Cruz Beckham's girlfriend Jackie Apostel resembles his mum Victoria Beckham | Jackie Apostel/Instagram and Getty Images Share

2 . MIchael Buble with his parents and with his wife Luisana Lopilato Michael Buble's wife Luisana Lopilato definitely has a look of his mother | Getty Images Share

3 . Coldplay's Chris Martin and Jake Paltrow Is it just me or is there something similar about Gwyneth Paltrow's ex Chris Martin and her brother Jake Paltrow? | Getty Images Share

4 . Ariana Grande's boyfriend Ethan Slater and her brother Frankie Grande Ethan Slater and Frankie Grande look similar around their eyes | Getty Images Share