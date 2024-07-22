Dani Dyer has recengly got engaged to Jarrod Bowen. How does the cost of her engagmenet ring compare to Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez Dani Dyer has recengly got engaged to Jarrod Bowen. How does the cost of her engagmenet ring compare to Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez
Marina Licht
By Marina Licht

Associate Editor, NationalWorld

22nd Jul 2024, 3:59pm

Dani Dyer recently got engaged to West Ham footballer Jarrod Bowen on a romantic boat trip on holiday and showed off her engagement ring on social media.

Former Love Island star Dani Dyer is now engaged after partner, West Ham and England footballer Jarrod Bowen popped the question on a recent holiday. The couple both shared a photograph of themselves together on Instagram, with the caption: “Us forever,” followed by an emoji of an engagement ring.

As expected, the couple have been inundated with congratulatory messages. Television presenter Zara McDermott said: “Awww massive congratulations, “ followed by heart emojis whilst West Ham football club wrote: “Congratulations Jarrod & Dani,” followed by a red heart emoji. Dani Dyer’s dad and West Ham supporter Danny Dyer wrote: “The most beautiful couple in the world. Right… better start writing that speech. Love you both so much,” 

Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro told the Daily Mail that 'Dani's spectacular ring features a huge oval cut diamond set on a pavé band lined with smaller diamonds.” He went on to say that 'Her centre diamond looks to be approximately 4 carats and is likely worth an impressive $100,000”

So if Dani Dyer’s engagement ring does cost $100,000, how does it compare to the cost of other celebrity engagement rings? According to Brides, here are the top 10 most expensive celebrity engagement rings. And yes, one celebrity does appear three times!! 

Princess Grace of Monaco's engagement ring would reportedly be worth $44.3 million today.

1. Rainier III of Monaco and US actress Grace Kelly married in 1956

Princess Grace of Monaco's engagement ring would reportedly be worth $44.3 million today. | AFP via Getty Images

According to Brides, Jackie Kennedy Onassis's 40.42-carat sparkler was sold at an auction for $2,600,000 in 1996, which would be an estimated $20 million today.

2. Jaqueline Kennedy Onassis's second marriage was to Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis

According to Brides, Jackie Kennedy Onassis's 40.42-carat sparkler was sold at an auction for $2,600,000 in 1996, which would be an estimated $20 million today. | Getty Images

When Mariah Carey got engaged to Jamie Packer, her engagement ring reportedly cost $10 million.

3. Mariah Carey was once engaged to Jamie Packer

When Mariah Carey got engaged to Jamie Packer, her engagement ring reportedly cost $10 million. | Getty Images for Global Citizen

Former tennis star Anna Kounikova's engagement ring to Enrique Iglesias cost $5,400,000 and is now reported to be worth $8.4 million.

4. Anna Kournikova is married to music star Enrique Iglesias

Former tennis star Anna Kounikova's engagement ring to Enrique Iglesias cost $5,400,000 and is now reported to be worth $8.4 million. | Getty Images

