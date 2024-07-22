Former Love Island star Dani Dyer is now engaged after partner, West Ham and England footballer Jarrod Bowen popped the question on a recent holiday. The couple both shared a photograph of themselves together on Instagram, with the caption: “Us forever,” followed by an emoji of an engagement ring.

As expected, the couple have been inundated with congratulatory messages. Television presenter Zara McDermott said: “Awww massive congratulations, “ followed by heart emojis whilst West Ham football club wrote: “Congratulations Jarrod & Dani,” followed by a red heart emoji. Dani Dyer’s dad and West Ham supporter Danny Dyer wrote: “The most beautiful couple in the world. Right… better start writing that speech. Love you both so much,”

Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro told the Daily Mail that 'Dani's spectacular ring features a huge oval cut diamond set on a pavé band lined with smaller diamonds.” He went on to say that 'Her centre diamond looks to be approximately 4 carats and is likely worth an impressive $100,000”

So if Dani Dyer’s engagement ring does cost $100,000, how does it compare to the cost of other celebrity engagement rings? According to Brides, here are the top 10 most expensive celebrity engagement rings. And yes, one celebrity does appear three times!!

1 . Rainier III of Monaco and US actress Grace Kelly married in 1956 Princess Grace of Monaco's engagement ring would reportedly be worth $44.3 million today. | AFP via Getty Images Share

2 . Jaqueline Kennedy Onassis's second marriage was to Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis According to Brides, Jackie Kennedy Onassis's 40.42-carat sparkler was sold at an auction for $2,600,000 in 1996, which would be an estimated $20 million today. | Getty Images Share

3 . Mariah Carey was once engaged to Jamie Packer When Mariah Carey got engaged to Jamie Packer, her engagement ring reportedly cost $10 million. | Getty Images for Global Citizen Share