Elon Musk shared Donald Trump’s statement about announcing him and Vivek Ramaswamy leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) on his X account.

In his statement, Donald Trump wrote: “I am pleased to announce that the Great Elon Musk, working in conjunction with American Patriot Vivek Ramaswamy, will lead the Department of Government Efficiency (“DOGE”). Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way to my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies- Essential to the “Save America” Movement. This will send shockwaves through the system and anyone involved in Government waste, which is a lot of people!” stated. Mr. Musk.”

Elon Musk was of course described as a ‘new star’ by Donald Trump in his victory speech. In 2018, Elon Musk said on X (then Twitter) that “I am not a conservative. Am registered independent & politically moderate. Doesn’t mean I’m moderate about all issues. Humanitarian issues are extremely important to me & I don’t understand why they are not important to everyone.”

On 13 July, 2024, Elon Musk publicly endorsed Donald Trump in the presidential race. He shared the video of Donald Trump pumping his fist and with blood on his face after he was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania and he wrote on X that “I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery.”

How many children does Elon Musk have?

Elon Musk is reported to have 12 children. People magazine reported that “Musk welcomed his first six kids with his ex-wife, Justine Wilson, between 2002 and 2006. In the years that followed, he welcomed children with singer-songwriter Grimes and Neuralink Corp.'s director Shivon Zillis.

“The arrival of Musk’s 12th child was confirmed in June 2024; the Space X CEO revealed that he and Zilis welcomed the new baby earlier in the year, but said he didn't "secretly" father the child.”

According to Forbes, as of Tuesday morning, Elon Musk is worth $320.2 Billion and is the richest person in the world