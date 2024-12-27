Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harry Potter actor Callum Turner and singer Dua Lipa reportedly got engaged over Christmas.

If reports are to be believed, megastar Dua Lipa is heading into 2025 as a bride to be. According to The Sun, “the pair quietly got engaged and are planning to celebrate with their friends and family on New Year’s Eve.”

Dua Lipa, 29, and Callum Turner, 34, were first romantically linked in January of this year, but didn’t make their relationship Instagram official until July. Neither Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have commented on their ‘engagement’ but the singer was spotted wearing what looked like a diamond ring on her engagement finger on her Instagram. She captioned the photo: “home for the holidays sending you all so much love.”

Before dating Dua Lipa, Callum Turner was in a relationship with actress Vanessa Kirby whilst Dua Lipa has dated Romain Gavras and Anwar Hadid, the brother of Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid. In May 2023, Dua Lipa and filmmaker Roman Gavrais made their red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival.

Romain Gavras, who previously dated Rita Ora, was first spotted with Grammy-winning singer Dua Lipa in March 2023 after they were seen leaving Saint Laurent’s Paris Fashion Week show in New York just days after it was reported they were dating.

Dua Lipa dated Anwar Hadid, the brother of supermodel Gigi Hadid, when she is believed to have slid into his DMs, the couple started dating in 2019. The pair were together for a couple of years before deciding to call it quits.

Dua Lipa told People magazine that she and Anwar had ‘ learned a lot about each other while self-isolating together during the COVID-19 pandemic,’ and said: "It's been really great — easy and fun and chill. "We've been making the most of this because we got all this extra time that we weren't expecting to just hang out. It's been an absolute blast, and we're learning so much more about each other."