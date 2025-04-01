Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney are also parents to son Cy.

Jennifer Lawrence has reportedly given birth to her second child, but at the time of writing, there is no information about whether she had a boy or a girl. Jennifer Lawrence, 34, and her husband Cooke Maroney, 40, are already parents to three-year-old son Cy.

When she was interviewed by Vogue magazine in 2022, actress Jennifer Lawrence spoke about her experience as a mother and said: “The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, Now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere.

“Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, "Awwww, preciousssss.”

In October 2024, a representative of Jennifer Lawrence confirmed to Vogue that she was pregnant with her second child with husband Cooke Maroney. The couple wed at the Belcourt Mansion in Newport, Rhode Island, in October 2019.

Where did Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney meet?

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney met through a mutual friend. In November 2021, Jennifer Lawrence told Vanity Fair what she liked most about marriage and said: "I really enjoy going to the grocery store with him," she said. "I don't know why but it fills me with a lot of joy. I think maybe because it's almost a metaphor for marriage. 'Okay, we've got this list. These are the things we need. Let's work together and get this done.' "

Cooke Maroney is an art gallery director for Gladstone Gallery in New York City and has worked there since 2022.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jennifer Lawrence is worth $160 million.