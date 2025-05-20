Actor John Goodman, who starred in Roseanne revealed to David Letterman in 2011 that he was “pushing 400” pounds at his heaviest and told the TV show host back then that “I’d get off of Roseanne every spring. I’d lose 60 pounds every spring [but] I’d gain it back and then some, every year.”

In 2015, fitness coach Mackie Shilstone who had been working with actor John Goodman told the New York Post that “This didn’t happen overnight — it’s been an ongoing process.”John Goodman had told People magazine in 2010 that “It takes a lot of creative energy to sit on your ass and figure out what you’re going to eat next … I wanted to live life better.”

Five days ago, cosmetic dentist Dr. Kevin Sands, shared a video of John Goodman and said: “I’ve got my boy John in the house.”Fans were quick to react to the video and one said: “How is he losing so much weight, he looks great,” whilst another fan wrote: “Unrecognisable with his weight loss! Wonder what kind of secret life this wealthy person lives?? God only knows!!”

John Goodman is not the only star who has shocked fans with his almost unrecognisable appearance due to weight loss. Influencer Remi Bader revealed in an interview with Self that she had weight loss surgery and specifically a type of bariatric surgery called single anastomosis duodenal-ileal bypass (SADI-S).

She said: “I never thought it would be this quick,” and added that “I never wanted to be this size…I’m probably the only person that's ever gone to a doctor for weight loss to be like, Okay, but can I still be curvy?” and also said: “It's really confusing to be so quickly in a different body but have the exact same brain.”

NationalWorld takes a look at other celebrities who have drastically lost weight in recent years.

