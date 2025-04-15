Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tiger Lily Hutchence, who is pregnant with her first child, married her boyfriend Ben Archer in East London.

Tiger Lily Hutchence married her boyfriend of two years, Ben Archer, in East London and was joined by her sisters Pixie and Fifi and Bob Geldof. A source told The Sun that “Tiger Lily and Ben had a very chic, very low-key wedding on Saturday. They hired out a restaurant on Columbia Road for about 30 guests.”

The source also told The Sun that “Tiger Lily and Ben are so happy together and this ceremony was just for their closest friends and family.

“It was a beautiful day and, after the service, they all sat down to have a meal together.”

Who is Tiger Lily Hutchence?

Tiger Lily Hutchence, whose full name is Heavenly Hiraani Tiger Lily Hutchence Geldof, was born on July 22, 1996, she is the daughter of the late British TV presenter Paula Yates and the late Australian singer-songwriter Michael Hutchence from the band INXS.

Paula Yates first met Michael Hutchence in 1985 when she interviewed him for her TV show, The Tube. When they first met, Paula Yates reportedly said that Michael “was so heartbreakingly beautiful it made me feel quite feeble.”

As Tiger Lily Hutchence marries, what happened to Michael Hutchence and Paula Yates, did Bob Geldof adopt her? This photo which was taken on November 271997 shows Paula Yates carrying her daughter Heavenly Hiraani Tiger Lily into the funeral in Sydney of her partner and Tiger Lily's father, Australian rock star Michael Hutchence. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

In 1994, Paula Yates interviewed Michael Hutchence again on C4's morning show, The Big Breakfast, which Yates co-hosted. Paula said at the time that “For the first time, this is a guest I want to have my leg over.”

Four months after the interview, Paula Yates left her husband Bob Geldof for Michael Hutchence.

What happened to Michael Hutchence?

INXS front man Michael Hutchence was only 37 when he was found dead in a Sydney hotel on November 22, 1997. The Daily Mail reported in 2017 that “A coroner found Hutchence killed himself while depressed and under the influence of alcohol and drugs but there was never a public inquest into the INXS frontman's death.

“Hutchence's partner Paula Yates claimed a year before her own death her lover likely died accidentally while choking himself for sexual pleasure, as the pair had engaged in similar sex games.”

How old was Tiger Lily Hutchence when her father Michael Hutchence died?

Tiger Lily Hutchence was only 16 months old when her father Michael Hutchence died.

What happened to Paula Yates?

On September 17, 2000, Paula Yates died of an accidental heroin overdose at her Notting Hill home in London on her daughter Pixie’s 10th birthday. Paula Yates was a mother to four children, Pixie, Peaches and Fifi Trixibelle with Bob Geldof and Tiger Lily with Michael Hutchence.

In 2023, I spoke to former OK! Editor Martin Townsend ahead of Channel 4’s Paula documentary. He told me that “I first met her in 1978/9 when I was working for a music paper called Record Mirror,” he recalls. “They had this fantastic Editor at the time, Alf Martin, who persuaded Paula to be a columnist on the paper.

“Paula was going out with Bob Geldof at the time and used to sit in the corner of the office where she would hammer out the column every week.”

“When she died, it was a complete shock to everyone,” Martin says. “Paula had told me that she wasn’t going to die even though all the newspapers thought she would. I think it was accidental.”

Was Tiger Lily Hutchence adopted?

Tiger Lily Hutchence was adopted by her mother Paula Yates’s former husband, Bob Geldof, who attended her wedding to boyfriend Ben Archer.

What happened to Tiger Lily’s half sister Peaches Geldof?

Peaches Geldof was found dead at her home at the age of 25 in 2914, leaving behind her husband and two sons. Her father Bob Geldof said: "We are beyond pain," and also said:"She was the wildest, funniest, cleverest, wittiest and the most bonkers of all of us."

The BBC reported that “Peaches Geldof died of a heroin overdose, a coroner has ruled.

“The TV presenter had been a heroin addict and took the substitute drug methadone for two-and-a-half years before her death, the inquest heard.”