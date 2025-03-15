It would seem that there Tiger Woods may have found love again as he is said to be dating Donald Trump Jr.’s exi-wfie Vanessa. A source told the Daily Mail that “'Tiger and Vanessa have been seeing each other since just before Thanksgiving.

“She comes to his place on Jupiter Island. They’re not living together. She comes over maybe a few nights a week.

“They just love hanging out, having dinner and schmoozing together. They’re sticking close to home.”

The couple already share something in common as Kai, Vanessa’s eldest daughter with Donald Trump Jr. 's attends The Benjamin School and Tiger Woods’ children, Sam, 17, and Charlie, 16, are also there. On the website for NCSA, a college athletic recruiting platform, Kai Trump’s profile reads: “My name is Kai Trump, and I am a freshman (2026) at the Benjamin School in Jupiter, Florida. I have been playing golf for thirteen years. This was my second year playing for my high school's varsity team and my first year as team captain.”

Before being linked to Vanessa Trump, Tiger Woods was married to Elin Nordegren and the couple divorced in 2010 after six years of marriage. Vanessa Trump does bear quite the resemblance to Elin Nordegren and Tiger Woods is not the only star who has chosen a partner who is the carbon copy of their ex.

One star who comes to mind is Tarek El Moussa who is married to Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae El Moussa. Tarek was previously married to Christina Hall (one of her exes Ant Anstead is now with Bridget Jones star Renée Zellweger). The trio have all joked about the resemblance between Heather and Christina and Tarek uploaded a video on Instagram making fun of it.

Other stars who date carbon copies of their exes include Gavin Rossdale, his girlfriend Xhoana X is very similar to his former wife Gwen Stefani. Take a look at these other celebrities who go on to date mirror images of their exes.

