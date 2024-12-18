Axed GB presenter Mark Dolan to tell his 'side of story' on new Youtube channel

Mark Dolan has announced his departure from GB News.

Posting on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the presenter said: “GB News have made the decision to permanently relieve me of my duties at the channel. I will speak publicly about this in due course.”

Earlier this evening, he said: “I’ve hosted my last Mark Dolan Tonight on GB News. More to follow...”

GBN Updates, a non-affiliated fan account, posted on Twitter: “@MrMarkDolan has left GB News. His last show was on Sunday. We understand that he is one of two presenters relieved of their duties on the channel today. We, GBN Updates, are saddened by this news and wish Mark the best for the future.”

Dolan joined GB News in 2021 after leaving talkRADIO. He initially presented Mark Dolan Tonight on Saturday and Sunday evenings from 9pm to 11pm. In November 2023, Patrick Christys took over the Friday edition of Tonight, with Dolan hosting a new programme, Friday Night Live, between 9.30pm and 10pm.

Dolan has also occasionally appeared on GB News’ Headliners paper review show. The news comes amid claims that a second, unnamed presenter has also been “relieved of their duties” at the channel. No official statement has been released by GB News at this time.

Almosy 24 hours since the announcement, Dolan said he would tell ‘his side of story’ on Friday. Posting on X on Thursday evening, he wrote: “I will be publicly speaking about GB News and my future tomorrow on YouTube at 5pm Subscribe below to hear MY side of the story.”