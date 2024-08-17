Paul Hollywood has defended his wife Melissa | Getty Images

When it comes to baking cakes and pulling pints - or not - it seems those in charge can come in for some very unfair attacks.

TV star Paul Hollywood has described criticism of his wife and her family as “unforgivable” after they were granted permission to turn their Kent pub into a house.

Landlady Melissa Hollywood, who is married to the Great British Bake Off judge, reportedly said her family are planning on closing the Grade-II listed Chequers Inn in Smarden at the end of August due to declining trade.

She is said to have received criticism after being granted permission to turn the 600-year-old property into a home by Ashford Borough Council’s planning committee.

The request, submitted in January, faced opposition from residents and Smarden Parish Council who feared the loss of the pub at the “heart of the village” would “conflict with the aims of promoting the economy”, planning documents said.

“The vindictiveness from the locals towards the family who have been here 18 years is unforgivable,” Hollywood told BBC South East.

Following the council planning meeting, Hollywood said his wife’s family wanted to sell the pub as a business but had received unrealistic offers.

“If the villagers themselves want to get their act together and put a bid in and buy it, that’s fine,” he told BBC South East.

“At the end of the month it’s earmarked to close because they cannot sustain the money that’s coming in because there’s no money coming in.”

Hollywood said the business was failing even though tens of thousands had been spent on a renovation and new car park.

“I’m going to have to step in and help them out, personally, but I’m not a charity,” the 58-year-old said.

“I have given a substantial amount of money to turn it into what it is now. It is a beautiful pub but it is a business that is losing money.”