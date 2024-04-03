Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Barbara Baldavin, who appeared on three episodes of the original Star Trek and recurred on Medical Center, has died aged 85. Her son Marc D’Agosta told The Hollywood Reporter she died of congestive heart failure at her home in Manhattan Beach on Sunday (March 31).

Baldavin appeared as Angela Martine, the phaser control officer, in two episodes of NBC's Star Trek in 1966. In one of these episodes, her character's wedding to Starfleet officer Robert Tomlinson, with Captain Kirk officiating, was disrupted by a Romulan attack. She later returned as Lieutenant Lisa, serving as a communications officer and court reporter, in the series finale ‘Turnabout Intruder’ in June 1969.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the last six seasons (1970-76) of CBS' Medical Center, she portrayed Nurse Holmby in 51 episodes, having previously appeared as another character in the first season. In the 1980s, Baldavin moved to the casting departments of various shows, including Hagen, Square Pegs, Matt Houston, Dynasty, Finder of Lost Loves, and Trapper John, M.D.

Star Trek actress Barbara Baldavin has died aged 85

Originally from Quincy, Massachusetts, Baldavin began acting while attending El Camino College in Torrance, California, and continued her studies at the Lee Strasberg Institute.

Her acting career also includes appearances in numerous television series, including Rawhide, The Fugitive, Insight, Columbo, Mannix, Adam-12, Toma, The F.B.I., McMillan & Wife, Bronk, Baretta, Barnaby Jones, Charlie's Angels, Fantasy Island, Vega$, and others.

Baldavin was also an instructor at Dawn Wells' Film Actor's Boot Camp and shared a close friendship with the late Gilligan's Island star, sharing the same birthdate of October 18, 1938.