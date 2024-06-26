BBC radio DJ Nihal Arthanayake, wife & son in 'terrifying' M60 three-vehicle crash involving lorry
TV presenter and radio DJ Nihal Arthanayake said his wife and his son were in the car when his car collided with another car, which had been hit by a lorry on the M60.
Posting on X, the Radio 5 Live presenter said he “clung on to that steering wheel for dear life” to avoid losing control and hitting the central reservation. Thankfully, he and his family “walked away” from the crash without any injuries.
"Two hours ago a lorry hit a car which hit me on the M60. I clung onto that steering wheel for dear life to try and keep the car steady and not hit the central reservation. Wife next to me and son in the back. Terrifying." He also shared a picture of the smashed up car.
Well wishes have since flooded his account, including George the Poet, Labour MP Dawn Butler, and TV historian David Olusoga. His followers also wished him well.
One wrote: “Cars can be replaced, people can't. Glad you're all good mate... and the family and the others.” Another wrote: Thinking of you Nihal,so thankful that none of you were hurt, what a terrible experience.”
Last month it was announced he will will leave his daytime show on BBC Radio 5 Live and front a new Sunday evening interview show for the station, as well as an extended podcast.
