A social media star who was praised for sharing her breast cancer journey with her 75,000 followers has died.

Nina Lopes' family confirmed she had died “peacefully” over the weekend on her Instagram account yesterday (Tuesday November 26).

Lopes, who had stage 4 triple negative breast cancer, was a beloved content creator and model, and also an ambassador for the Cancer Awareness Trust. She was first diagnosed with the disease July 2018 at aged 36.

Soon after her diagnosis, she started treatment which included chemothrapy, surgery and radiotherapy, all to try and keep her tumour at bay. In February 2019, the mother-of-one was told that her cancer was gone.

Sadly, around a year later, she started suffering symptoms once again. She claimed she was repeatedly ignored by health professionals when she sought medical help.

Eventually, she underwent an MRI which showed the cancer had spread through her body, with tumours on her lymph nodes, chest wall and sternum. This cancer, stage 4 triple negative metastatic breast cancer, was incurable.

Social media influencer Nina Lopes has died after a six year battle with breast cancer. Photo by Instagram/@frodayss. | Instagram/@frodayss

This type of cancer is known to be rare and disproportionately occurs in women from ethnic backgrounds. Lopes wrote on her Instagram account that she was “dancing through stage 4 triple negative cancer” and “living one curl at a time”.

Lopes, who was a mum to a 13-year-old daughter called Ilani, died on Sunday (November 24). In a statement on Instagram her family wrote: "It is with deep sadness to share the news that our beautiful Nina passed away peacefully on Sunday 24th November.

"To know Nina was to know what it truly means to live life to the full. She taught us to find joy in the small stuff and she was the light that we followed. By sharing her story she will have saved so many lives and because of that her legacy will be enormous.

"Nina, we love you. For the lasting love and inspiration you brought into our lives, thank you. Nina, you were a beautiful mother to Ilani and you were the world to the rest of us. How lucky the world was to have you in it.

"We are all processing the news and we will let everyone know how they can celebrate all that Nina has achieved in her life in due course. But now, darling Nina, dance on your beach at last."

Just days before her death, Lopes gave an interview to The Times to continue to raise awareness of the disease. She said she had started her Instagram account during a high point after being told the cancer had gone in 2019.

She said she wanted to celebrate of the return of her afro, which she described as her "identity". "While I had learnt to fall in love with the new version of me, I wanted to present a positive narrative of cancer through its regrowth. There was nothing out there for young women in my position, particularly women who look like me. I wanted to create a curly-haired community,” she explained.

She soon gained a following of thousands as people loved her postive message, with fashion brands and cancer charities wishing to work with her.

She told the publication that she believed she was a "delusional hopeful", and at the time of the interview had not made any plans for her funeral. She also said that she believed the age for screening for breast cancer should be lowered. "The screening age for breast cancer needs to be brought down — 50 is too old,” she said. “There is an explosion of UK women presenting younger and screening should start at 40, preferably 35. I know women with breast cancer in their twenties, and one who is just 18.

“Alongside sex education in schools we should teach girls, and boys, how to check for breast cancer. I’ve already taught Ilani how to check hers. Catching it early can result in women living five, ten, even twenty years longer.”