A man has been arrested after following a star to her hotel room in the early hours of the morning - leaving her terrified.

The man, who is in his 20s but has not been named, has been arrested after following the well-known star off the street in to the hotel building where she was staying. He also removed his belt, entered in to a lift with her and followed her to the door of her room - and only then fled when her mum opened the door.

Fashion and beauty influencer Chloe Koyce, aged 25, of Limerick, Ireland, first took to Instagram to tell her 180,000 followers about the incident, which left her worried for her safety.

In her post she wrote that, fearing something was about to happen to her, she started a video recording on her phone while she was in the lift in the hope of gathering evidence if something did happen.

In the clip, which was recorded around seven weeks ago, the man, whose face is blurred out, can be seen holding his belt in his hands. Chloe believed he did this to intimidate her. She said: “I wasn’t sure if he was going to strangle me or take off his pants.”

The man, who she thought was in his late teens or early 20s, then followed her to her Dublin hotel room - but ran when her mum greeted her at the door.

A man is his 20s has been arrested after fashion and beauty influencer Chloe Koyce, 25, was followed to her hotel room. Photo by Instagram/@chloekoyce. | Instagram/@chloekoyce

In a statement yesterday Gardai confirmed: “Gardaí attached to Kevin Street garda station investigating an alleged incident of stalking/harassment that occurred at a premises on Harcourt Street, Dublin 2 in the early hours of Friday 21st March 2025 arrested one male (20s) in recent weeks.

“The male was detained for questioning at a garda station in Dublin following a search at a residential address. He has since been released from custody and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. This investigation is ongoing.”

In her original video, Chloe said that prior to the incident happening she had been out with two close friends at a bar, which was just metres away from her hotel. She said she’d said the name of her hotel out loud while putting her friend in a taxi home – before walking the 50 metres from the taxi rank to the hotel reception at around 2am.

She said she believed the man had overheard her conversation. She noticed he was walking behind her and recognised him as she saw him on the street when she was saying goodbye to her friends.

She said: “I ran to the lift. My shoes were falling off me. There was nobody on the reception, there was no security. My mam was upstairs and all I was thinking was ‘I want to get to my mam’. So I pressed ‘close door’.

“The door was closing and he slid in the gap. It jammed on him. I didn’t really know what to do next. Straight away, I thought I need to record this. I was going to ring my mam, but I didn’t want to scare her either.

“Between the time he came in the hotel and got in the lift, he took his belt off his pants. When he got into the lift, he had a belt in his hand. I was like, ‘okay, is this guy going to strangle me or take his pants off?’ He didn’t actually touch me. When he got into the lift, I didn’t press my floor number. I should have probably got out.”

In the video, Chloe can be seen entering the hotel room shortly after asking the man, who had begun to walk in front of her at that point, if he was okay.

The social media star added: “Thank God my mam was in that room because if I used my keycard to get into my room, he would have 100 per cent pushed in behind me. He’s way stronger than me.”

She said: “I’m hoping after this story that they have extra security. This world is absolutely crazy. They looked on the security footage and they couldn’t find him. This happened at one minute past two in the morning, we didn’t get to sleep until half five. We were so thoroughly careful and still something has happened.”