Ben Fogle reveals he ‘nearly died’ in frightening road accident near his home

TV presenter Ben Fogle has spoken about his ‘near death’ experience and how ‘his life flashed before his eyes’ The 50 year old revealed on his Instagram that he was almost hit by a delivery van when he was out with his dog near his home outside Henly in Oxfordshire.

Ben Fogle took to Instagram to reveal what happened to him and started the post by saying “I nearly died yesterday. Not on Everest or in some remote jungle. Not on an Ocean or in a desert, but on a small single track lane outside my home in rural Oxfordshire.”

“Given the things I have done and the risks I have taken, it feels a little ironic that my own death experience should happen so close to my home.

“Let me explain…”

Ben Fogle goes on to explain how idyllic it is where he lives and revealed that the village has “a church, a cricket field and a village green as well as a village hall.” He then reveals that in the village there are no pavements which means the road is our pavement, footpath and bridleway. We share it with cyclists, dog walkers, children, tractors, cars and delivery drivers.”

“Incredibly. Almost unbelievably. It also happens to be the national speed limit. You can drive 60 miles an hour through the heart of our little village. You can drive at my daughter on her horse or the dogs on their walk at 60mph!!!”

Ben Fogle then describes his ‘near death experience’ and told his followers that “I was running along the road with my dog at my side.”

He then described how “a delivery driver drove at the “obviously dangerous 60mph, careered around one of the many blind bends, threw on its break and skidded to a halt just a few feet from me and my dog.”

Ben revealed that “My life flashed before my eyes. Just as it had done when my boat capsized on the Atlantic Ocean and when my oxygen bottle exploded on Everest, but this was on a dog walk outside my home.”

Ben continued later by saying “I am a risk taker, so I don’t say this lightly. Someone is going to get killed in our village. Both of my children have had near encounters with speeding traffic.

TV presenter Ben Fogle ended his Instagram post with the words “Please help us, before we lose someone.”

Ben Fogle has so far been flooded with nearly two thousand comments, one person said “”An old school friend has just lost both his parents and their family dog due to a car travelling at the legal limit around the country lanes. They were on a family walk,” whilst another said “I’m glad you are ok. I agree that the speed limit is ludicrous! It needs to change.”