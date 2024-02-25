Former Boyzone singer Shane Lynch on his new cut-price perfume shop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Amen Inspired By Perfume Shop at The Tower Centre in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, will stock a range of designer dupe perfumes, offering shoppers the opportunity to bag budget-friendly scents that smell like the real thing, without the hefty price tag.

The concept of ‘smell-alike’ perfumes, those than mimic designer fragrances is not new, there are plenty of copycats (chains like Lidl and Aldi have their own ranges and their are many other brands), but a standalone store is a first.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Boyzone star Shane Lynch, 47, says the new outlet, which he describes as a “magical-looking” place, is a physical extension to the current Amen Inspired By online store, gives shoppers a more ‘tangible’ shopping experience.

“Some people are maybe a little bit wary of paying money for something (online) and are unsure of until it arrives. We're going to bypass all that, so you can come straight into the store and you're going to see how good it is.”

Sheena adds: “Every girl you meet wears a different perfume. I don't generally run into people that were the fragrance that I wear, so we have to stock a lot (of different perfumes) because the market is so big. We're trying to give people luxury, but at a cut price.”

Shane Lynch last year announced that he had quit Boyzone, the gilt-edged boyband of its day, to concentrate on his family and business interests. Dark-haired, bearded and handsome, he was always perceived as the edgiest member of the group; with his multiple piercings and tattoos in stark contrast with the wholesome, blonde-haired, blue-eyed boy, Ronan Keating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before Boyzone Shane worked as a car mechanic and his love affair with crankshafts and carburettors was no mere flirtation. A talented racer, he won the Portuguese BMX Championship at 14; and in 2001 he latched onto the world’s fastest-growing motorsport: drift racing.

But business has always been in his blood. He and Sheena own a high-end super car business and an Irish bar in Knutsford, Cheshire, and in 2018 he launched The Amen brand, opening Amen Footwear at the Abbey Centre in Newtownabbey, with a promise to sell real leather, top quality men’s shoes at prices which wouldn’t break the bank. The Amen shoe brand now operates pop-up shops, with one main store in Randalstown.

He describes Amen as ‘the people’s brand’ and that same affordability ethos applies to the perfume shop, which stocks a range of 60 different Amen Heaven Scent fragrances for men and women. Inspired by fragrances from the likes of luxury parfumiers, Chanel, Jean-Paul Gaultier and Tom Ford, the Heaven Scent range will retail at around £20, a fraction of the price of the real thing.

So why chose Ballymena for their first perfume store? "We looked around the north. This is the first, but we're absolutely looking at opening further outlets in other places like Londonderry, Newry. And we already had some good relationships in Ballymena with some previous Amen Shoes pop-up stores with, so it was just a natural conversation with the guys who own the centre (the Tower Centre), and so that’s why we went there first.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shane spent a year travelling sourcing oils for the perfumes.

"Some oils have not been up to strength, some oils have been fantastic. And we're there now, we're happy with our range. We're happy with the quantity, we're happy with our percentages meaning your average oil percentage to alcohol mix will be roughly 17 – 20 per cent, ours are roughly 23 - 25 per cent, so they’re longer lasting and stronger smelling.”

Sheena adds: "Because we really want it to be cost-effective for people, we offer refills and we use glass so we’re not wasting plastic.”

Shane says he likes to smell good, but admits its Sheena who has a good nose for scents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Generally speaking, I never really remember to put any fragrances on, but that’s going to change now because I have an array of them. Perfumes are a funny thing, they're expensive and I think that's why I'm always reluctant to spray them on, I think everybody is, so that’s why we branched out into this.”

And the pair said there is potential to expand the Inspired By product line even further.

"We’re in the early stages of where we're at, but we're going to go into diffusers, bath bombs…. we just needed to get our visuals right with this first store in Ballymena and what our template will be and we're delighted. It's super beautiful."

Shane is in Northern Ireland a lot and says he is consider buying a house here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I want to buy a house here, for sure. Maybe not this year, probably in 2025. I adore Northern Ireland, I always have done and to have my own base would be good…. somewhere by a river or lake, or an ocean. I gravitate towards Northern Ireland, I feel good here. I always feel encouraged here. People let you know it's nice to have you here.”

Once a rebellious, rabble rouser, Shane stopped drinking and, in 2003, converted to Christianity, describing himself as a ‘‘Biblical guy’’. Is the Amen brand name a nod to his faith?

"It’s just the umbrella name. Often when I am agreeing with somebody I say ‘Amen to that’. There is no massive faith behind it, other than I am a man of faith, but you can read it however you want to.”

Shane has been married to Sheena, who was previously a successful backing singer and worked with the likes of Westlife and Blur, for 17 years and the pair have two daughters Marley Mae, 11, and Billie Rea, 15.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sheena says: “We’ve been together more than 20 years. At the start I was more creative, but Shane’s taught me a lot about business. He’s got a good business head. He's really good at taking chances, whereas I'd be a bit more nervous about things.”

Shane adds: “I’ll never let the ‘what ifs’ get away from me. I just go an do it. I just love new ideas and new ventures. I think tjhe infant state of any business is what I really enjoy. I’ve always two or three projects a year. I love it. "

Both have really busy lives, but they do have down time.

"If I'm shooting the show, he takes over home, and then vice versa. He’s going to go off rallying soon, so I’ll be at home. But we do get time together and at the minute it’s half term and so we brought the kids along (to NI)with us so that we do get to spend some time together.”

Shane recently appeared on BBC 2’s Pilgrimage: The Road Through Portugal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I loved that experience. Not necessarily the religious side of it, but the actual journey of just walking through these mountain ranges into cities, it was incredible.”

But at home, their family is very spiritual often praying together and are part of the Audacious church in Manchester.

“Our household is a Jesus Christ household, like that's not all we talk about, but God is our focus in our businesses, in our decision making, in raising our kids. And it's not just a Sunday thing for us. God is a a living relationship in our household.

“We ask God to guide us through our businesses, and to bring the right people to us to help us.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sheena adds: “We both come from a community background. My father was a bishop of 50 churches worldwide and he was massively into community.”