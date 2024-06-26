Tributes flood in for Hollywood legend Bill Cobbs who has died aged 90
The actor was famous across the globe for playing hard-hitting roles but also won a Daytime Emmy Award for his work on the kids show "Dino Dana."
He was loved by fans for a huge variety of movies including New Jack City, The Bodyguard, The Sopranos and Night At The Museum. His impressive career covered more than 200 television shows and movies since he first started acting in the 1970s, The actor’s brother Thomas posted the news on Facebook: “On Tuesday, June 25, Bill passed away peacefully at his home in California. A beloved partner, big brother, uncle, surrogate parent, godfather and friend, Bill recently and happily celebrated his 90th birthday surrounded by cherished loved ones. As a family we are comforted knowing Bill has found peace and eternal rest with his Heavenly Father. We ask for your prayers and encouragement during this time.”
Tributes have poured in across social media platforms. Writing on X, Penny Jerald said: “What a guy! What a soul! What a talent! What a thespian What a legend! So many beautiful, laugh out loud moments with the great Bill Cobbs.” Gerald Webb said: “So sad to hear that my mentor, my friend and a great man passed away yesterday morning. Rest In Power.”
As well as dozens of smash hit films, he made a name for himself on the small screen including roles in the Marvel series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D in 2020, NYPD Blue, ER and The Practice.
