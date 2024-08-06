An actor has been charged with murder after the death of a man in an American parking lot.

Akili McDowell, who appeared in Billions, has been arrested and charged with the murder of Cesar Peralta, 20, at a Houston apartment complex on July 20, according to police.

The TV actor has had roles in Billions, The Astronaut Wives Club, David Makes Man and Criminal Activities.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Peralta was found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead when cops arrived at the scene. Peralta was unarmed. The shooter fled the scene, according to Gonzalez.

McDowell's mugshot showed the suspect with a hint of a smile after he was booked into the Harris County Jail on August 1.

The actor remains in jail on a $400,000 bond for the murder, according to the jail. He is also charged with theft of over $100 but less than $750, which is reportedly over some headphones.

Documents say McDowell was “charged with murder while on bond for theft.”

McDowell’s manager, Jonell Whitt, told Law&Crime that this is “an unfortunate situation". "I am in prayer for Akili and those impacted by this tragedy," Whitt said. "I respectfully have no comment at this time."

McDowell appeared as David in David Makes Man in 2019, when aged 16. At the time, he spoke with Oprah Winfrey about his role in the series as a 14-year-old who makes his way out of "chaos and trauma," as Oprah said.

"You don't have to settle for what everybody may think you're going to be," McDowell said at the time. "You can work to be better and you can be better."

McDowell is set to appear in court on August 6 for the theft charge and on October 9 for the murder charge.