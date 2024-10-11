Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ex-racing driver and Celebrity Race Across The World contestant Billy Monger has been banned from driving for crashing into three parked cars.

Monger, 25, whose nickname is Billy Whizz after the Beano comic character, was convicted at Guildford Magistrates’ Court of driving without due care and attention in connection with the incident in Limpsfield, Surrey, on January 19, the police said.

Monger, of Stan Hill, Charlwood, Horley, Surrey, was disqualified from driving for 49 days and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £2,694. A police spokesperson said: “Billy Monger was driving a black Toyota Supra when he was involved in the collision in Snatts Hill around 11.55pm on January 19 2024.

“Monger was driving along the 30mph road when he collided with a Volkswagen Lupo, a Volkswagen Golf and a Citroen C, causing damage to all three cars. Damage was also caused to a lamp post and a hedge and a wall in the front garden of a nearby property.”

Undated handout photo issued by Surrey Police of a collision on Snatts Hill, Limpsfield, Surrey, on January 19, where a black Toyota Supra belonging to Billy Monger, 25, collided into three parked cars, a lamp post, a hedge and a wall in the front garden of a nearby property. | Surrey Police

Rick Scholey, supervisor for the road traffic collision team, who investigated the case, said: “Monger was not paying attention when he lost control of his car which resulted in him colliding with three parked cars, causing significant damage to the vehicles before then colliding with a hedge and wall belonging to a nearby house.

“Thankfully, no-one was on the road at the time otherwise this could have had far more serious consequences.”