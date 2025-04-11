Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The creators of hit dystopian Netflix show Black Mirror have paid tribute to an actor who died aged just 24 after appearing in one of the episodes.

After the episode aired, which was the second episode in the recently released seventh season, a tribute was shown to Kieran Smith.

He had appeared as a group member in the episode which was called Bête Noire. The tribute read: “In Loving Memory - Kieran Smith”. A photo of Kieran was also shown onscreen.

Viewers were left saddened to learn that Kieran died after filming the show last year. The actor passed away in February 2024 according to his talent agency, United Agents.

One fan wrote on X after watching the episode: "It's still really sad he passed away, especially because he was still very young."

Kieran was a former student of the Royal Welsh Collage of Music and Drama. The school shared a tribute message to him shortly after his death a year ago. It read: "He was an incredible talent and equally lit up our stages with his brilliance, warmth, and generosity, and as a hugely caring member of the College community."

Black Mirror actor Kieran Smith has died aged 24. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Kieran’s cause of death has not been publicly announced. Kieran also appeared in another hugely popular show; Doctor Who, where he had a voice role. According to his IMDb page, he voiced The Mysterious Man in two episodes of Doctor Who: Dark Legends in 2019.

He also worked in theatre as well as TV. His roles included parts in Macbeth, Days of Significance, and The Dog in the Manger.

Bête Noire follows Maria, a successful food researcher whose world is upended when her former classmate Verity joins a focus group to test her miso-flavored Hucklebuck candy bar. The title of the show, created by Charlie Brooker, is a French term which refers to something that one either detests or is extremely annoyed by.

Season 7, along with all other seasons of Black Mirror, are available to watch on Netflix now.