Blake Lively is trending in the UK more than ever, expert reveals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Amid Blake Lively's interview drama, she is trending in the UK more than ever.

Blake Lively has seen a 922% increase in interest this week and is being searched for more than ever in the UK over the past twelve months, according to the team at QR Code Generator.

Blake Lively has also gained 1.015 million Instagram followers over the past thirty days, bringing her total to 45.8 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past month in the UK, searches for “Gossip Girl” and “Blake Lively It Ends with Us” have both simultaneously spiked in volume (+136% and +1,233%, respectively).

Blake Lively

Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator PRO S.L. says, "Colleen Hoover's literary sensation "It Ends with Us" is now a box office smash after much anticipation.

"The film stars Blake Lively as Lily Bloom, a casting choice that has received mixed reviews.

"Book fans were initially surprised, as Lively is older than the character in the novel. However, her ability to bring depth to her roles has shown she is the right choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Since the film was released on August 9th, it has grossed $80 million on a $25 million budget, despite having a 59% Rotten Tomatoes score."

Film critics have left their thoughts on the film, with one review stating, "Blake Lively is convincing and impressive in this complex role.”

Over the past seven days, "It Ends with Us" has been the top showtime search in the UK. It beat showtime-specific searches for popular movies Deadpool and Wolverine, Despicable Me 4, Trap, and Borderlands.

It has also been the top "When does ___ come out" with 150% more searches than "When does Moana 2 come out", the second most anticipated film search.