Bob Bryar, the former drummer for My Chemical Romance, has died at 44.

Bryar, who was a member of the band from 2004 to 2010, was found dead at his Tennessee home on Tuesday, and authorities confirmed there is no suspicion of foul play, reported TMZ.

He had last been seen alive on November 4, with his home appearing undisturbed and his personal belongings, including weapons and musical equipment left untouched.

Animal Control removed two dogs from the property after Bryar’s body, described as badly decomposed, was found. The medical examiner is currently investigating the cause and manner of his death.

Bryar joined My Chemical Romance in 2004, replacing original drummer Matt Pelissier shortly after the release of their breakthrough album Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge. He played drums on the band’s iconic 2006 album The Black Parade and contributed to songwriting on Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys. However, Bryar left the group before Danger Days was released in 2010.

After parting ways with My Chemical Romance, Bryar worked with other bands for several years before leaving the music industry. He later pursued a career in real estate. In 2020, Bryar paid tribute to late Rush drummer Neil Peart, sharing his admiration for the legendary musician and reflecting on their friendship.

Bryar had spoken openly in recent years about his struggles with mental health, revealing that he experienced suicidal thoughts multiple times after leaving My Chemical Romance.

While My Chemical Romance recently reunited for a tour, Bryar was not part of the lineup.