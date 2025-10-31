BBC Radio 2 star Bob Harris has revealed that he is feeling “very low” amid a long-term cancer battle.

The beloved DJ and presenter, affectionately known to listeners as ‘Whispering Bob’, updated fans on social media as he continues to battle prostate cancer. Bob, 79, said in his post: “I am so grateful for my cancer treatment but there are times when the side effects are really tough. Feeling very low tonight.Tomorrow I go again…”

The broadcaster was inundated with messages of support from listeners and how BBC colleagues. Sara Cox wrote: “Bob I’m sending you an inappropriately long hug.”

Zoe Ball said: “Darling chap. Sorry to hear today hasn't been so good. All the love to you. You're very brave and loved.”

Meanwhile, Trevor Nelson added: “Sad to hear you’re feeling low mate, you seemed really positive last time we spoke, keep your chin up.”

Bob was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2007 and has been battling the illness for the past 18 years. After being diagnosed, the Country Show and Sounds Of The 70s presenter took time out of work to receive radiotherapy for prostate cancer.

Speaking in 2010, Bob told the BBC the impact that the prostate cancer had on his life, saying: “Prostate problems do attack your masculinity. Prostate removal will end your sex life. It also brings with it problems of incontinence. It's none of the things which make blokes feel great.”

The legendary broadcaster, who first became aware of an issue after spotting blood in his urine, added: “I thought there is no way I'm going to let this happen, so I began to gear myself to fight against all this in a big way. I thought I'll go out walking more or I'll up the weights.

“I'm going to fight against this in every way I can, and to try and retain some sense of wellbeing. I was absolutely determined not to let this get a hold of me.”

Bob also urged other men to get checked, saying that it could “save your life”. He said: “I would say to guys when you get into your mid forties, late forties, to start just going to the doctor and get regularly checked. It's not a big deal. They take a little phial of blood and analyse it. I mean it's a pinprick, it takes 30 seconds, it could save your life. That's it.”

Prostate cancer affects 1 in 8 men in the UK, with the risk doubled for black men. If you have been affected by any of the topics raised in this article, you can visit the Prostate Cancer UK website for more information, or contact the charity for support on 0800 074 8383.