Bob Vylan: Will they be banned from US? Talent agency UTA cuts ties with punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
According to Deadline, the agency confirmed over the weekend that it has formally parted ways with Bobby Vylan and Bobbie Vylan.
The split comes after Bobby Vylan’s West Holts stage set ignited backlash across the UK media for chants including “death to the IDF” and a remark about working for a “f***ing Zionist.” The band also chanted the slogan, “from the river to the sea, Palestine must be, will be, free,” during their live-streamed performance .
UTA executives are said to have shared the festival organisers’ view that the band “overstepped the mark.”
Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis released a statement condemning the act: “We are appalled by the statements made from the West Holts stage by Bob Vylan yesterday. Their chants very much crossed a line and we are urgently reminding everyone involved in the production of the festival that there is no place at Glastonbury for antisemitism, hate speech or incitement to violence.”
Bobby Vylan later defended the performance in an Instagram post: “Let them see us marching in the streets, campaigning on ground level, organising online and shouting about it on any and every stage that we are offered.”
The BBC also faced criticism for streaming the performance live on iPlayer. Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned it as “appalling hate speech” and said such performers should have no platform. Ofcom, meanwhile, said it was “very concerned” about the broadcast and was reviewing the incident alongside the BBC.
This comes as the duo are set to perform in the US as part of Inertia Tour in September.
StopAntisemitism, an advocacy group in the U.S., flagged on X that the duo has scheduled performances in the US later this year and said of Bobby Vylan: “This antisemite must have his visa denied/rescinded - his hate is not welcome here.”
Republican Rep. Randy Fine of Florida responded to the post, saying “On it.”
An unnamed senior State Department official told conservative media company the Daily Wire on Sunday that they are “looking at (the) revocation” of the visas of the duo. The unnamed official said: “Under the Trump Administration, the US government will not issue visas to any foreigner who supports terrorists.”
