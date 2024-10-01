Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bollywood actor Govinda has been rushed to a hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the leg.

The incident occurred at approximately 4.45am, this morning (Tuesday October 1) while he was checking his licensed revolver before going on a trip. Local reports from India suggest that the bullet struck his knee. The star, who is also a Shiv Sena leader, was quickly taken for medical treatment at a medical centre in Mumbai at 5.15am. The former MP is now out of danger and recovering well.

In an audio statement released to local media by fellow Shiv Sena leader Krishna Hegde, Govinda expressed gratitude to his well-wishers. He said: “Namaste, pranam. I am Govinda. Due to your blessings, my parents’ blessings, and the grace of my guru. I was shot, but the bullet has been removed. I thank the doctors here, especially Dr. Garwal. Thank you all for your prayers and support.”

The actor was supposed to take an early morning flight to Kolkata, the capital of India's West Bengal state, according to sources. The police have attended at the scene to assess the situation, and they have taken Govinda’s revolver into custody. The case is currently under investigation.

Bollywood actor Govinda has been hospitalised after shooting himself in the leg. Photo by Getty Images. | AFP via Getty Images

Govinda’s close aide Shashi Sinha told indianexpress.com, “He is out of danger and doing well. He was about to leave for Kolkata when the incident occurred. He was keeping his licensed revolver properly in the almirah when it fell on the ground. While handling the weapon, the bullet accidentally discharged. The injury is below the left knee. The bullet has now been removed. His daughter Tina is present at the hospital. He is talking to everyone and is doing alright.”

Govinda’s daughter Tina Ahuja is still with him at the hospital. She also spoke to indianexpress.com and said that her dad had to undergo a surgery to remove the bullet from his leg. She confirmed that the actor will be kept in ICU for a day and then doctors will decide if he is well enough to go home or may need to stay in hospital for further care. Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, who was travelling at the time of the incident, also rushed home to be with him.

The star, whose full name is Govind Arun Ahuja, is an Indian actor, comedian, dancer, singer and politician, who has appeared in more than 165 Hindi-language films.