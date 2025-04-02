Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips, two of the most prominent and controversial figures on OnlyFans, are raking in millions from their adult content.

Bonnie Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, has emerged as one of the platform’s highest-paid creators. In January 2025, the 25-year-old from Nottingham revealed that she was earning $1 million (£812,000) a month through her OnlyFans account.

By April, that figure had reportedly surged to $1.4 million per month. “I'm proud of my earnings, but I'm prouder of the volume of people I'm able to pleasure,” she told The Tab. The Sun estimated her net worth to be around £3 million, with ongoing monthly earnings of approximately £600,000.

She also recently flaunted a £390,000 Ferrari, bought with her OnlyFans earnings, and dismissed accusations of faking her income.

Meanwhile, Lily, 23, from Derbyshire, has also made a name for herself as a top earner on the platform. While she has not shared precise figures as publicly, she confirmed in a January 2025 interview that her income is “in the millions.”

She made it clear that her work goes beyond financial motivations: “For me, there's no amount of money that would make me stop. There's no goal. It's not like, 'Oh, if I hit this figure, I'll stop doing this.'”

Additional reporting suggests that Lily earns an estimated £277,920 per month from subscriber content alone.

Interestingly, both Bonnie and Lily used to be friends until Bonnie accused Lily of backstabbing her by stealing her sex stunt idea of sleeping with multiple men in one day.