Brad Pitt and George Clooney arrived at the Wolf’s movie premiere in Venice Film Festival.

The Hollywood legends arrived with their partners Ines de Ramon and Amal Clooney to the premiere of their latest movie ‘Wolfs’. The new film starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney had a budget of $200 million for Apple TV and is set to launch on the streaming platform on September 20.

However, despite the huge budget critics have panned the movie calling it ‘messy’ and an ‘unbearable comedy’. According to IMBD the movie follows Brad and George’s characters after they are “hired to cover up a high-profile crime, a fixer soon finds his night spiralling out of control when he's forced to work with an unexpected counterpart.” ‘Wolfs’ also stars Amy Ryan and was written and directed by Jon Watts.

Brad Pitt and George Clooney have been friends for years but what was the first movie that started the Hollywood bromance? We take a look at the movies the acting legends have appeared in together over the years.

Amal Clooney, George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon attend the "Wolfs" red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival | Getty Images

Ocean's Eleven (2001) - The first movie Brad and George appeared in together was the remake of the 1960’s movie of the same name. The film which features a long list of celebrity A-listers sees them stage a sophisticated and elaborate casino heist.This movie led to the Ocean’s franchise with the sequel Ocean's Twelve (2004) followed by Ocean's Thirteen (2007).

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002) - The movie is based on an unauthorised biography by TV host Chuck Barris. As well as starring together in the movie, George Clooney also directed the film.

Burn After Reading (2008) - The dark comedy follows a pair of ‘dimwitted’ gym employees (Frances McDormand and Brad Pitt). The pair find a CD containing the anti-CIA tirades of an ex-CIA analyst. George plays a womanising U.S Marshall.

A Touch of Evil (2011) - The short movie (12 minutes) directed by Alex Prager sees the Hollywood actors alongside Jessica Chastain, Glen Close, Ryan Gosling and more star in a “video gallery of cinematic villainy" for New York Times Magazine.

IF (2024) - Directed by John Krasinski and starring Ryan Gosling the movie follows the story of Bea, who discovers she can see everyone’s Imaginary Friends (IF). Brad Pitt is the voice of Keith and George Clooney is the voice of the spaceman.

