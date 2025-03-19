Emmerdale has signed up Celebrity Big Brother and Heartstopper star Bradley Riches for a major new role.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The actor, who is best known for playing James McEwan in the hit Netflix series Heartstopper, will join the long-running soap this summer.

Bradley, who began filming in the Dales this week, will appear as a mysterious relative of an existing villager. Further details about his character will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradley shared his excitement about joining Emmerdale, saying: “I’m beyond excited to be joining Emmerdale! It’s a real bucket list moment for me, especially since it was my grandad’s favourite soap, I just know he’d be over the moon.

Emmerdale has signed up Celebrity Big Brother and Heartstopper star Bradley Riches for a major new role. | ITV

“Everyone has been so lovely and welcoming, and the village is even more amazing in real life. I absolutely love my character (though I can’t spill too much just yet!), and I’m just so grateful for this opportunity. I can’t wait for everyone to see what’s in store…”

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Bradley to the Emmerdale family. Bradley brings a wealth of talent, and his warmth, wit, and charisma make him perfect for this new Emmerdale role.

“We have some wonderful stories for him to play, and we can't wait for the audience to see Bradley bring his new character bursting into life on screen."