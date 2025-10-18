A Breaking Bad star is officially off the market after announcing his engagement to his long-time girlfriend.

RJ Mitte, best known for playing Walter “Flynn” White Jron in the acclaimed AMC series, proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Kennedy Suarez, on Friday, October 18 - which also happened to be her 30th birthday.

Mitte, who was born with cerebral palsy, popped the question at the 56th annual Dia del Sol benefit in Carlsbad, California. The event supports United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) of San Diego, where Mitte works as an ambassador.

Speaking to People magazine, the 30-year-old said: “I’m thrilled to have found my person - my partner in life who makes me want to be better, no matter what we’re doing.

“Kennedy is my everything, and I can’t wait to start our life together and see what adventures come next.”

As part of his work with UCP, Mitte regularly hosts fundraisers and awareness events. Suarez has also become deeply involved in the organization.

Just a day after their engagement, the couple attended the Disability Rights Legal Center’s 50th Anniversary FDR Gala in Los Angeles.

The pair live in Brownsville, Texas, where Mitte also runs The Mitte Foundation, his family’s Austin-based nonprofit that supports marginalized communities across South Texas.

Suarez works remotely as an HR generalist, which lets her travel with Mitte to his appearances and film sets.

Posting on Instagram, Mitte added: “I’ve found that love is not always sunshine and rainbows, and for me, what love comes down to is trust and believing in each other, regardless of the situation, during the good times, the bad times, and everything in between.

“I’ve been grateful for all the love and kindness I have been given over the years, but Kennedy has been the greatest unconditional love no matter what we are going through, no matter what we are facing type love and we face it all together.

“I will never stop lifting her up like she has for me.”