Brigitte Bardot has reportedly undergone surgery whilst she has been in hospital.

French cinema legend Brigitte Bardot has reportedly been in hospital for three weeks. According to the publication Var-Martin, “According to our information, Brigitte Bardot has been staying at the Saint-Jean private hospital for three weeks . She reportedly underwent "surgery there as part of a serious illness," we also learned.”

According to reports Brigitte Bardot, who is 91, is expected to be released in a few days, but her condition is described as ‘worrying.’ Last month, French actor and artist Jacques Charrier, who was Brigitte Bardot’s second husband, died at the age of 88.

The Telegraph reported that “They married in June 1959 and honeymooned in St Tropez, yet relations rapidly soured: a 2022 documentary reported the pair came to blows after Charrier allegedly stopped her having an abortion.”

Their son Nicolas was born in 1960 as a result, but Bardot and Charrier divorced two years after his birth. As well as Nicolas with Brigitte Bardot, Jacques Charrier had two daughters with second wife, France Louis-Dreyfus and a daughter with third wife, Linda Charrier.

Jacques Charrier was survived by his fourth wife Makiko Kumano, a photographer. Brigitte Bardot, who is often known by her initials B.B, is best known for her work as an actress and animal activist. She made her breakthrough in 1952 in the film The Girl In The Bikini.

Brigitte Bardot is also known as an animal activist and according to her animal foundation’s website, “The Brigitte Bardot Foundation (FBB), founded by Brigitte Bardot in 1986, is a French NGO whose mission is the protection of wild and domestic animals.”

A documentary about French cinema legend Brigitte Bardot titled Bardot was presented at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. It is directed by Alain Berliner and is scheduled for a French theatrical release in December 2025.

According to the synopsis of the documentary, “Loved too much or loved poorly, she moved through the spotlight before retreating to La Madrague, escaping public scrutiny and scandals. Today, she reflects on the many contrasts of her life: her meteoric rise, her status as a feminine icon, and her sometimes radical statements in her fight for animal rights.

“A pioneer in her convictions, she redefined the image of women and anticipated ecological battles that remain more relevant than ever today.”

In an interview with French channel BFM, Brigitte Bardot revealed that “Feminism isn’t my thing,” and added “I like men.”