Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist Emma Jones, who wowed judges with Ave Maria in 2015, dies from cancer
A former Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist has died from cancer.
Emma Jones appeared on the 2015 series aged just 23 and made a memorable performance of the opera aria Ave Maria. But it has emerged that Emma died in February, with a post on her Facebook page confirming the heartbreaking news.
It said: 'I'm sorry to have to tell you that Emma Jones has died. She died on Valentines Day after being diagnosed with multiple organ cancer. The doctor thinks it began as ovarian cancer and spread to other organs. The doctor thinks it began as ovarian cancer and spread to other organs. She died peacefully in the cumberland infirmary. Sorely and sadly missed by all who knew her.’
Emma's former partner John Hastings told the News and Star in Cumbria he would miss her “personality, smile and gorgeous voice”.
'As a person she was lovely, everyone wanted to be with her,' he said.
John told the paper that Emma became a celebrity in Carlisle. During Emma's funeral at Allonby's Christ Church John said in his eulogy: “Like everyone else in Cumbria, I was both proud and touched by her exploits on Britain's Got Talent, when she overcame her nerves to wow the judges and viewers - the applause made her cry, but I knew these were good tears. It's a great shame that we will never see her again, but we still have her performances online to cherish and fondly remember her by.”
Wellwishers posted tributes on her Facebook page. Kathleen McCollem Bishop wrote: “I had just rewatched her BGT audition. Her performance of Ave Maria was so pure and lovely. She was a tender soul with an amazing gift. What a tragic loss. Rest with the angels, beautiful girl.” And Sandra Velez posted: “So sad to learn of her recent passing, having just seen her BGT audition today for the first time and been moved to tears by her beautiful voice. May she rest peacefully.”
