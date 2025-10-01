A popular boyband star has been arrested by police on suspicion of arresting a woman and child, according to reports.

Officers rushed to his home following a 999 call and arrested the star, described by the Sun as a household name and regular TV guest.

The tabloid claims to know the name of the arrested singer and approached his representatives for comment, but has not named him at the time of publication

He was taken into custody, questioned, and later released on bail.

The British boyband star was arrested after a "distressing" 999 call. | Adobe Stock

Detectives then issued a domestic abuse protection Notice (DAPN), introduced this year to protect alleged victims where there are reasonable grounds to suspect abuse.

The move allows police to seek a domestic abuse protection order (DAPO) from the courts, which can impose restrictions on the accused.

In this case, however, a magistrate refused to grant the order. The singer faces no charges.

Speaking to the Sun, a police spokesperson said: “Officers responded and spoke to a woman who said she had been assaulted by a man known to her, approximately two weeks ago.

“Further enquiries were carried out. However, there was insufficient evidence to refer the case to the Crown Prosecution Service.”