Britney Spears: Did pop star adopt 'beautiful baby girl' Lennon London? It turns out to be a joke
In an Instagram post shared alongside a video of her dancing, Spears wrote: “I want to let you guys know I adopted a beautiful baby girl 😉😉😉 !!! Her name is Lennon London Spears 🤪🤪🤪 !!!” She later added that the fictional daughter was wearing an “adorable dress,” finishing the post with a trio of zany face emojis.
While some fans initially took the statement seriously, the playful tone and over-the-top emoji use offered clues to the singer’s true intent. Rolling Stone has since confirmed that Spears has not added a new member to her family.
Spears, 42, is already a mother to two sons — 20-year-old Sean and 18-year-old Jayden — whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. In recent months, Spears has been more open about reconnecting with her children after years of estrangement during and following her conservatorship.
Last month, she posted a photo of herself and Jayden after attending church together, and later shared a now-deleted video of him driving. “He is 6’3 and his hands are so big now !!! How long am I going to be in shock ???” she wrote. “It’s so incredibly crazy, it’s not even funny !!! I’m blessed!!!”
According to People magazine, Spears has been spending increasing time with her younger son since late 2024, with sources saying the time together “has made her happy.”
